Rajkummar Rao says 'nepotism will always be there' in film industry ‘but your work and talent will speak’

Actor Rajkummar Rao has opened up about nepotism in the film industry saying that it 'will always be there'. In a new interview, Rajkummar also said that though nepotism exists there are also many opportunities in the industry. He spoke about his friends and classmates like Jaideep Ahlawat and Pratik Gandhi, who are getting recognition on OTT platforms. (Also Read | HIT The First Case trailer: Rajkummar Rao is a cop in search of girlfriend Sanya Malhotra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010) but gained recognition with supporting roles in Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012). He also featured in Kai Po Che, Shahid, Queen, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Aligarh, Ludo, Newton, The White Tiger and Stree among others. Rajkummar won the National Film Award for Shahid.

In an interview with India Today, Rajkummar said, "Nepotism will always be there, but now there are many opportunities. I have friends who were my classmates but are getting recognition now, thanks to OTT platforms. Like Jaideep (Ahlawat) who did so well in Pataal Lok and Pratik (Gandhi) in Scam 1992. Nepotism will be there, but your work and talent will speak."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also spoke about hit films and the kind of movies he prefers. "No one knows the formula of a hit film, you have to keep trying and then leave it to destiny. I haven't really thought about why South films are doing well, maybe because they are good films, the hard work shows. But I believe cinema goes through phases, at one point we were shooting songs in Switzerland, then we started telling small-town stories, and now it is time for larger-than-life cinema that the South offers. But, as an actor, I rather do films I can be proud of not, not necessarily something that is working. As long as my producers don't lose money, I can keep telling stories. I would rather do films I will be proud of. I don't want to be part of a herd. It is okay if my films don't make ₹100 crore at the box office," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajkummar will soon be seen in the action thriller film Hit: the First Case opposite Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15.

Apart from Hit, Rajkumar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for Sharan Sharma's Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Rajkummar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Abhishek Jain's Second Innings, Shrikanth Bolla biopic, and Hansal Mehta's Swagat Hai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON