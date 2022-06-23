HIT The First Case trailer: Rajkummar Rao is a cop in search of girlfriend Sanya Malhotra, fans getting 'goosebumps'

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao's film HIT- The First Case has been released. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 15. In the film, Rajkummar Rao plays the role of cop and trying to find a kidnapped girl. His love interest Sanya Malhotra also goes missing later. Also Read: Rajkummar Rao's PAN card 'misused' to take loan in his name, actor's credit rating hit: 'Fraud alert'

The trailer starts with a girl standing in the middle of a road and soon a policeman comes to offer help but she denies. She later gets kidnapped and Rajkummar Rao, who plays the role of a police officer, tries to find her. In the trailer, Sanya Malhotra who plays Rajkummar's love interest also goes missing. A series of action sequences and shots of Rajkummar beating men then appear on screen. The trailer ends with Rajkummar sitting on his knees with wounds on his face. Soon a hand appears with a gun in hand and it ends with a gunshot sound.

One fan commented, “Much awaited new and different side of Rajkumar Rao, his action gonna rock.” Another one said, “Something which soothes and gives goosebumps at the same time.”

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the upcoming thriller is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The producers of this film are Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Talking about the film, Rajkummar has said in a statement, "When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It's an engaging story, relevant in today's environment. As an actor I am always on the look out to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I'm looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju."

Apart from HIT- The First Case, Rajkummar will be seen in a bunch of movies. He is shooting for Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film is helmed by Sharan Sharma. Rajkummar is also a part of Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, the sequel to his hit film Stree, Abhishek Jain's Second Innings, Hansal Mehta's Swagat Hai

