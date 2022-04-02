Rajkummar Rao's PAN card 'misused' to take loan in his name, actor's credit rating hit: 'Fraud alert'

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of fraud in which his PAN card was misused to take a loan in his name. The actor claimed that because of this fraud, his credit score has been affected. He has asked the Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter. (Also Read | Rajkummar Rao warns against fake email sent in his name to extort ₹3 crore)

Taking to Twitter, Rajkummar wrote, "#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of ₹2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this." The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

However, this is the second time this year that Rajkummar has been a victim of fraud. In January, he had spoken about a fake email that was sent using his name to extort ₹3 crore.

On Instagram Stories, he had shared a screenshot of the email. The actor wrote, “#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don’t know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people.”

Rajkummar had shared the mail which read, “Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail."

"The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao.”

Rajkummar was last seen in the drama Badhaai Do, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. He will be next seen in the movies such as Hit, Monica, O My Darling, Bheed, Guns and Gulaabs, and Bhushan Kumar's upcoming untitled film in which he will be essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

