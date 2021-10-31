Rajkummar Rao says Patralekhaa thought he was ‘neech aadmi’ at first, jokes his films are preparation for married life

Rajkummar Rao appeared as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday, alongside his Hum Do Hamare Do co-star Kriti Sanon. Host Kapil Sharma teased him about his choice of films.

Kapil said that in Made in China, Rajkummar’s character introduces Tiger Soup to make marital life more pleasurable and in Hum Do Hamare Do, his character arranges fake parents to get married. “Aapko aise offer sanyog se milte hai ki vyavahik jeevan se judi samasyaon pe aapka chehra bada suit karta hai (Do you just happen to get such offers or do filmmakers think your face suits marital problems)?” he asked.

With a laugh, Rajkummar said, “Abhi tak meri shaadi nahi hui hai toh log chahte hai ki main experience ho jaaun ki kya kya problem aa sakti hai (I am still unmarried so people want me to experience the kind of problems I might face in the future).” He added that people want him to be prepared for ‘kya kya papad belne padte hai (the efforts that I will have to make)’.

Rajkummar also said that when he first met his girlfriend Patralekhaa, she assumed that he is just like his character in Love Sex Aur Dhokha. “Unko laga tha ki yeh aisa hi neech aadmi hai toh mujhse baat nahi kar rahi thi (She was not talking to me because she thought that I was a cheap man, just like my character),” he said. However, they clicked once they started talking.

Rajkummar also revealed that before he met Patralekhaa, he watched an advertisement of hers and thought to himself, “Kitni pyaari ladki hai, isse toh shaadi karni chahiye (She is so adorable, she is marriage material).”

Kapil teased, “Ek doosre ki ad aur film hi dekh rahe ho ki dono mil ke ghar bhi dekh rahe ho koi (Are you only watching each other’s films and ads or also looking at homes together)?” After a pause, Rajkummar admitted, “Nahi, ghar bhi dekh rahe hai (No, we are looking at a home together too).”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for over a decade now, will tie the knot next month. However, neither has confirmed the news yet.