Rajkummar Rao slams YouTuber who made racist remark against Arunachal Pradesh MLA

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday condemned racist comments made by a YouTuber against an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao starred in Amar Kaushik's Stree.

Actor Rajkummar Rao joined his Stree director Amar Kaushik in slamming a YouTuber for making a culturally insensitive remark about an MLA from Arunachal Pradhesh.

Rajkummar reposted a note by Amar on Instagram Stories, saying that what happened is 'unacceptable'. Amar's original post read, "Being ignorant about your own country and its region is stupidity itself, but when that ignorance is expressed offensively, it becomes toxic. We all need to call out and condemn such ignorance in one voice and make all idiots understand that it is not acceptable anymore.”

A screenshot of Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story.

Paras Singh, who goes by the name 'Paras Official' on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a 'non-Indian' and apparently claimed the 'state was a part of China', sparking furore among people from the state, as well as people from other parts of the country.

In yet another video, posted earlier in the day, he has apologised for his comments.

"A case has been registered against Paras for racial hatred and the cyber crime branch in Itanagar is investigating the matter," DGP RP Upadhyaya said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, taking to Twitter, condemned the racial slur and said the "video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

Also read: Yuvika Chaudhary apologises for using casteist slur in vlog: ‘I didn’t know the meaning’

Rajkummar was last seen in Roohi, and before that in The White Tiger. He will next be seen in Badhaai Do, and Hum Do Humare Do.

(With PTI inputs)

