Rajpal Yadav claims he didn’t go to jail because he couldn’t repay ₹5 crore debt: ‘It was about a larger issue’

Actor Rajpal Yadav has found himself embroiled in a legal controversy after being sent to Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. The actor has now spoken out about the public perception surrounding the matter, suggesting that the truth is far more complex than it appears. Earlier this year, Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case.

Rajpal Yadav on legal turmoil Rajpal Yadav spoke about the legal case during his recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. The conversation began with a reference to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who once called Rajpal a “kind-hearted” person who kept his kitchen open for struggling actors.

During the chat, Rajpal also addressed one of the most common assumptions: that an actor with such an extensive filmography should have had no difficulty repaying ₹5 crore.

Rajpal shared, “That’s exactly the question... the day people understand this, they will understand my entire case… I was not jailed because I didn’t have money. It was about a larger issue and a matter of principle.”

He added that had it been just about ₹5 crore, “it would have been resolved in 2012 itself,” claiming that the issue eventually led to losses of ₹17–22 crore. He shared, “Ye 5 crore ka masla hota to 2012 me nipat ta. Iss 5 crore ne 17 crore ko dubane ka kaam kiya hai."

Rajpal also opened up about the film project at the heart of the controversy, revealing that a substantial portion of it had already been completed before things began to unravel. He said, “ ₹12 crore had already been spent... it became a ₹22 crore project…If even enemies are involved in a project, they should let it release. The audience should decide.”

Reacting to allegations of fraud, the actor said, “In the film industry, out of 100 films, 20 work and 80 fail... If a film fails, it doesn’t mean fraud has been committed.”

Amid the ongoing case, the actor also expressed confidence in the country’s judiciary system, stressing, “this fight was not started by me, but it will end because of me.”

About Rajpal Yadav’s case In 2010, Rajpal borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film failed at the box office, resulting in heavy losses. As a result, the actor failed to repay the amount, leading to a legal dispute. In 2018, a magistrate’s court convicted the actor in a cheque bounce case under the Negotiable Instruments Act, sentencing him to six months’ imprisonment. The decision was upheld by a sessions court in 2019, and the amount eventually rose to nearly ₹9 crore.

In February, after he failed to make the payment, he surrendered and was sent to Tihar Jail. Several celebrities reportedly came out in support of the actor, and he was granted interim bail on February 16, valid until March 18. The court ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore for bail, and after the complainant’s lawyer confirmed that the actor had deposited the money, he was granted relief. Later, the Delhi High Court also clarified that Rajpal would not be taken back into custody even after the earlier interim order was vacated. Since the case came into light, several celebrities, including Sonu Sood and Mika Singh, have stepped forward to support him.

Meanwhile, Rajpal was most recently seen in horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar in a lead role, along with Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.