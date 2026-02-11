Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha breaks silence on receiving help from Bollywood after his surrender in cheque bounce cases

Actor-comedian Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, said that many celebrities in the film industry have come out in support of the actor, a day after he surrendered to Tihar jail authorities in connection with cheque-bounce cases. Speaking to news agency PTI, Radha thanked those who are helping him. Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, spoke about who came forward to help them.

Rajpal Yadav's wife on receiving help from Bolllywood When asked about who all have reached out to them, Radha said, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive, a big thank you to everyone who is coming out to help." Many from the film industry, including actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do the same.

What happened to Rajpal, what is the case Rajpal was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce case. The actor has to pay nearly ₹9 crore.

The Delhi High Court, in its recent judgement, noted that Rajpal was required to pay ₹1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In 2010, Rajpal borrowed ₹5 crore from M/S Murali Projects Pvt Ltd for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, but the film flopped at the box office.

Who all helped Rajpal According to reports, actors Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and filmmaker David Dhawan have offered financial assistance to the actor. Goldie Jain, Rajpal Yadav's manager of 25 years, said that from leading actors to directors and producers, many in the industry have offered assistance.

"People have taken the initiative to help. They all have promised to help, it doesn't mean financially only. It's true that (Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan) these people have called. In what capacity and how they will help, that is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai," he said as quoted by PTI.

Actor Sonu Sood was among the first from the industry to come forward in his support. He said he was signing him up for a film and giving the signing amount as an advance.