Rajshri Deshpande flaunts surgery scars, calls them 'survival story’ after breast cancer battle: ‘I fought, conquered’

In an industry often driven by perfection, actor Rajshri Deshpande is choosing authenticity over appearance. Months after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, the actor has now shared a powerful and deeply personal post, embracing her scars as symbols of strength, resilience and survival.

Rajshri Deshpande calls her scars her ‘survival story’

Rajshri Deshpande flaunts her scars from breast cancer surgery.

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In March this year, Rajshri had taken to social media to reveal that she had undergone surgery after being diagnosed with Grade 1 breast cancer. Now, in a moving new post, she has confidently flaunted her scars, calling them a testament to her journey.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, Rajshri shared a series of pictures on Instagram, looking radiant in a saree. In one of the images, she is seen proudly revealing the scars from her breast cancer surgery, while in the others, she is captured laughing freely, reflecting how her experience has not dimmed her spirit. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “My scars tell the story of my survival. Every single one is a reminder that I fought, I survived, and I conquered.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, Rajshri shared a series of pictures on Instagram, looking radiant in a saree. In one of the images, she is seen proudly revealing the scars from her breast cancer surgery, while in the others, she is captured laughing freely, reflecting how her experience has not dimmed her spirit. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “My scars tell the story of my survival. Every single one is a reminder that I fought, I survived, and I conquered.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Breast cancer left its mark, but it could never touch my spirit. To every woman dimming her light, please rise. You are so beautiful, and your scars are not blemishes; they are your crown of courage. Today, I stand tall for my film promotions with love in my heart and courage in my soul. Here's to living life to the fullest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Breast cancer left its mark, but it could never touch my spirit. To every woman dimming her light, please rise. You are so beautiful, and your scars are not blemishes; they are your crown of courage. Today, I stand tall for my film promotions with love in my heart and courage in my soul. Here's to living life to the fullest.” {{/usCountry}}

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Actor Shubhangi Latkar cheered for Rajshri in the comments and wrote, “You are very brave, Rajshri...Hats off! God bless you.” Fans, too, flooded the post with love and admiration. One comment read, “look at her glow,” while another called her “truly inspirational.” Others wrote, “unbelievable ma'am what a beauty,” and “wishing you strength and joy, you truly deserve it,” with many calling her journey “inspiring” and “powerful.”

When Rajshri Deshpande revealed her diagnosis

In March, Rajshri had shared a picture from her hospital bed while opening up about her diagnosis. In her note, she wrote, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through.”

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In another post, she also recalled breaking down in private after the diagnosis, admitting to going through intense emotional and mental pain before finding the strength to move forward.

About Rajshri Deshpande’s upcoming film

Rajshri is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Baapya. The Marathi film also stars Girish Kulkarni, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Gauri Kiran and Devika Daftardar in key roles. Directed by Sameer Tiwari and produced by Muktal Tewari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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