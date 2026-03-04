Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says she underwent surgery: ‘I’m recovering beautifully’

On Wednesday, Rajshri took to Instagram and shared a picture from her hospital bed, writing, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength.”

Actor Rajshri Deshpande , best known for her work in Manto, Black Warrant and Sacred Games , recently revealed that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer. The actor shared an update on her health, confirming that she is now recovering.

Rajshri added that she is now in the recovery phase. She wrote, “With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital — his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.”

Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, “Sending you so much love you strong woman!!” Adarsh Gourav also extended his support, writing, “Speedy recovery and prayers.” Fans flooded the comments section with wishes. One wrote, “Sending healing vibes your way ❣️ only up and onwards from here on Rajshri.” Another commented, “Prayers for a v speedy recovery and lots of love.” A third added, “More power to you... Get well sooner.” Another comment read, “Sending healing prayers for a complete and speedy recovery.”

About Rajshri Deshpande Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Talaash in 2012. She later appeared on television in shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. She returned to the big screen with a supporting role in Kick.

Rajshri went on to receive critical acclaim for her performance in Sacred Games, which brought her widespread recognition. She subsequently featured in films such as The Sky Is Pink, Mom, Manto and Joram, as well as series including The Fame Game, Trial by Fire, Black Warrant and Rangeen.

She was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life (2025), which also starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Ashok Selvan in key roles.