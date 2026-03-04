Rajshri Deshpande reveals breast cancer diagnosis, says she underwent surgery: ‘I’m recovering beautifully’
Actor Rajshri Deshpande, diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer, shared her recovery journey on social media.
Actor Rajshri Deshpande, best known for her work in Manto, Black Warrant and Sacred Games, recently revealed that she underwent surgery after being diagnosed with grade 1 breast cancer. The actor shared an update on her health, confirming that she is now recovering.
Rajshri Deshpande reveals being diagnosed with breast cancer
On Wednesday, Rajshri took to Instagram and shared a picture from her hospital bed, writing, “As you’re reading this, it means I’ve finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it’s time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance. Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone’s love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa’s faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength.”
Rajshri added that she is now in the recovery phase. She wrote, “With everyone’s support, I feel I am ready to take on the world. Now, I’m recovering beautifully and soon heading home from the hospital. A huge thank you to Dr Mandar Nadkarni (@nadkarnim) at @kokilabenhospital — his expertise and care made this journey far gentler. Your love truly is my greatest medicine. Here’s to healing, hope and all the brighter days ahead.”
Actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb commented, “Sending you so much love you strong woman!!” Adarsh Gourav also extended his support, writing, “Speedy recovery and prayers.” Fans flooded the comments section with wishes. One wrote, “Sending healing vibes your way ❣️ only up and onwards from here on Rajshri.” Another commented, “Prayers for a v speedy recovery and lots of love.” A third added, “More power to you... Get well sooner.” Another comment read, “Sending healing prayers for a complete and speedy recovery.”
About Rajshri Deshpande
Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in Talaash in 2012. She later appeared on television in shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and 24: India. She returned to the big screen with a supporting role in Kick.
Rajshri went on to receive critical acclaim for her performance in Sacred Games, which brought her widespread recognition. She subsequently featured in films such as The Sky Is Pink, Mom, Manto and Joram, as well as series including The Fame Game, Trial by Fire, Black Warrant and Rangeen.
She was most recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life (2025), which also starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Ashok Selvan in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.