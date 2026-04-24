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Rakesh Bedi gets 1 crore bonus after Jameel Jamali gets audience love amid Dhurandhar success: Report

A new report claims that the makers of Dhurandhar were so impressed by Rakesh Bedi’s performance that they decided to give him additional remuneration.

Apr 24, 2026 10:07 am IST
Written by Sugandha Rawal
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Dhurandhar may have starred Ranveer Singh, but it’s Rakesh Bedi who impressed the audience equally. His turn as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali has emerged as a clear audience favourite, earning him widespread praise. Amid the film’s roaring success, the actor has been gifted a sweet bonus of 1 crore as a token of appreciation, as per a new report.

Rakesh Bedi gets a bonus

Rakesh Bedi in a still from Dhurandhar 2.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Dhurandhar were so impressed by Rakesh Bedi’s performance that they have decided to give him additional remuneration as a gesture of appreciation and respect.

“As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration,” a source told the publication.

The insider added, “Rakesh Bedi was paid 50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of 1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise… With this gesture, he has also shown that he is a one-of-a-kind human being. It is rare for any producer to make such a generous move.”

Rakesh Bedi’s recent and upcoming projects

 
rakesh bedi ranveer singh
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