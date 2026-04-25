Rakesh Bedi rubbishes receiving 1 crore bonus post Dhurandhar success: ‘Kiski jeb me pada hai’

Actor Rakesh Bedi’s portrayal of Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge struck a chord with audiences, emerging as a clear fan favourite and earning him widespread acclaim. Recently, a report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the makers had gifted him a ₹1 crore bonus as a token of appreciation. The actor has now broken his silence on the matter.

Rakesh Bedi reveals he hasn't received ₹ 1 crore bonus from Dhurandhar's makers

Actor Rakesh Bedi reveals if he got ₹ 1 crore bonus after Dhurandhar's success.(Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

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On Friday, Rakesh took to Instagram and shared a video addressing the rumours about receiving a ₹1 crore bonus from the Dhurandhar makers and said, “I have been sent this video and approached by people that I have received ₹1 crore from Dhurandhar, toh bhaiya woh kahan pada hai, kiske ghar mein rakha hai, kiski jeb mein hai mujhe bata do yaar, kahan kisi ne gaad ke rakha hai bata do taaki main jakar le loon kyunki mere account mein toh ab tak nahi aya hai, mere account mein toh show nahi kar raha hai (I have been sent these videos and approached by people asking if I have received ₹1 crore from Dhurandhar. So I want to ask, where is it lying, whose house is it kept in, whose pocket is it in, just tell me yaar, tell me where someone has buried it so I can go get it, because it hasn’t come into my account yet. It’s not showing in my account).”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Aur aa gayi toh main bata doonga ya shayad na bhi bataoon ki bhai mujhe mil gaya hai, lekin filhaal toh nahi mila hai yaar. Agar aap dilwa sakte ho toh please dilwa do (And if it comes, I will tell you that I have received it, or maybe I won’t, but for now, I haven’t got it. If you can help me get the amount, then please do).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Aur aa gayi toh main bata doonga ya shayad na bhi bataoon ki bhai mujhe mil gaya hai, lekin filhaal toh nahi mila hai yaar. Agar aap dilwa sakte ho toh please dilwa do (And if it comes, I will tell you that I have received it, or maybe I won’t, but for now, I haven’t got it. If you can help me get the amount, then please do).” {{/usCountry}}

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Fans reacted to the video and urged Aditya Dhar in the comments section to give him the bonus. One fan tagged Aditya and wrote, “please he deserves it.” Another commented, “Sir you deserve at least ₹5 crore.” Another fan wrote, “Petition for ₹1 crore for Rakesh ji.” Another added, “Aditya sir de do, Jameel saab jaan hai Dhurandhar ki (Aditya sir please give him, Jameel Saab is the life of Dhurandhar).”

According to the report, a source told the publication that the makers were deeply moved by Rakesh's hardwork and that made his character memorable and added, “Rakesh Bedi was paid ₹50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of ₹1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise… With this gesture, he has also shown that he is a one-of-a-kind human being. It is rare for any producer to make such a generous move.”

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Rakesh essayed the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in the film, and his character arc in the sequel struck a strong chord with audiences. Several of his scenes went viral on social media, with fans even turning his iconic line, “Baccha hai tu mera (You are my kid),” into memes.

Dhurandhar’s success

Aditya Dhar’s two-part spy action thriller broke records at the box office. The first part, released in December 2025, went on to emerge as a blockbuster, collecting ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part, released on March 19, 2026, became an even bigger success than its predecessor. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel has earned ₹1760 crore worldwide. As a franchise, it has earned over ₹3000 crore so far.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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