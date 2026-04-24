Rakesh Bedi gets ₹1 crore bonus after Jameel Jamali gets audience love amid Dhurandhar success: Report

Dhurandhar may have starred Ranveer Singh, but it’s Rakesh Bedi who impressed the audience equally. His turn as Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali has emerged as a clear audience favourite, earning him widespread praise. Amid the film’s roaring success, the actor has been gifted a sweet bonus of ₹1 crore as a token of appreciation, as per a new report. Rakesh Bedi in a still from Dhurandhar 2.

Rakesh Bedi gets a bonus According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Dhurandhar were so impressed by Rakesh Bedi’s performance that they have decided to give him additional remuneration as a gesture of appreciation and respect.

“As Jameel Jamali, Rakesh Bedi impressed, entertained and completely won over the audience. His dialogues have become immortal in the meme world, while the twist surrounding his character in the sequel further amplified his impact. The producers were deeply touched by the hard work he put into making the character so memorable. As a token of gratitude, they decided to pay him additional remuneration,” a source told the publication.

The insider added, “Rakesh Bedi was paid ₹50 lakhs for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. After the release of the second part and its historic success, Aditya Dhar, who directed the films and is also one of the producers, along with his brother and partner Lokesh Dhar, handed him a cheque of ₹1 crore. In short, it was double the fee he had charged for the franchise… With this gesture, he has also shown that he is a one-of-a-kind human being. It is rare for any producer to make such a generous move.”

Rakesh Bedi’s recent and upcoming projects Rakesh Bedi essayed the role of Pakistani politician Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar. The actor has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The film also featured a major twist involving his character, which became one of the biggest talking points among audiences.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the two-part film also stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. The first part emerged as an all-time blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide, while the second part surpassed the lifetime haul of the first film in just three weeks, earning over ₹1700 crore globally.

Rakesh will next be seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy also stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Digvijay. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22.