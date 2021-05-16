Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakhi Sawant announces 'Hollywood, here I come' as she deepfakes herself into famous characters. Watch video
Rakhi Sawant announces 'Hollywood, here I come' as she deepfakes herself into famous characters. Watch video

Rakhi Sawant's latest video is a fun watch for her fans. She has shared an edited video and announced 'Hollywood, here I come'. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant in a still from her latest video.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has posted a new edited video and declared she would arrive in Hollywood. Taking to Instagram, she dropped the clip in which she deepfaked herself on some famous Hollywood characters.

Rakhi captioned it, "Hollywood - Here I come #nurserakhi #rakhisawant #actor #entertainment."

Fans showered the post with comments. One wrote, "Ap seriously hollywood ko deserve krte ho apke face bilkul hollywood k liye perfect hai (You seriously deserve Hollywood and your face is perfect for Hollywood) love you rakhi." Another one commented, "Amazing fantastic mind blowing super se upar wow nice beautiful your video Rakhi baby." A third wrote, "You look beautiful." Many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Rakhi often shares FaceApp and ReFace videos and she has also shared videos with Hollywood characters earlier as well. She had shared a similar video in April and wrote, "Main Hollywood me agar kaam karungi to kaisa lagega #rakhisawant #biggboss14."

Rakhi was most recently seen in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. She entered the show as a challenger, on the mid-season finale in December last year. She had an entertaining journey and made it to the finale. She quit the game on the grand finale and opted for a payout instead of fighting for the winner's trophy.

Also read: AR Rahman on Covid-19 crisis: We all are suffering together, and we will rise together

After her stint of Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi shot for her digital debut, a web series. She shared videos from the sets for her fans.

