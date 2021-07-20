Rakhi Sawant claims Raj Kundra is victim of ‘blackmail’, says someone is trying to defame Shilpa Shetty. Watch

Rakhi Sawant has opened up about the news of Raj Kundra’s arrest and suggested that it is an attempt to malign Shilpa Shetty. Raj was arrested on Monday night for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn films.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo, Rakhi Sawant called Shilpa Shetty hard-working and said that she cannot believe that Raj Kundra is guilty of the allegations levelled against him. “Doston, kya aapko nahi lagta ki Shilpa ji ne itna hard work kiya hai Bollywood mein aur unka koi naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (Friends, do you not think that Shilpa ji has worked so hard in Bollywood and someone is trying to malign her),” she asked.

“Main maan hi nahi sakti ki Raj Kundra ji ne aisa kuch bhi kiya hoga. Raj Kundra ji ek izzatdaar insaan hai, humari Shilpa Shetty ji ke husband hai, hume unko respect karni chahiye. Woh ek businessman hai, koi unko blackmail kar raha hai aur humari Shilpa Shetty ji ka naam kharab karne ki koshish kar raha hai (I refuse to believe that Raj Kundra is guilty. He is a respectable man, he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband, we should respect him. He is a businessman, someone is blackmailing and trying to defame Shilpa Shetty),” she added.

Rakhi said that people should be ashamed for trying to besmirch the name of an ‘achcha parivar (good family)’ just for some money. Her voice appeared to choke with emotion as she said, “Mujhe rona aa jaata hai aise sab cheezon mein, ki koi achchi zindagi jeene ki koshish kar raha hai aur unhe jeene nahi diya jaa raha hai (I feel like crying when I hear such things, that someone is trying to lead a good life and they are not being allowed to).”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts as fan claims Ankita Lokhande is ‘using’ his name for her PR

On Monday night, Raj was arrested. The Mumbai police commissioner said in a statement that he appears to be the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. He has been remanded to police custody till July 23.