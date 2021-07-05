Rakhi Sawant defends getting implants, says housewives do it to impress husbands but she's the only one called 'plastic'

Rakhi Sawant has opened up about having undergone cosmetic surgery, and asked why she's demonised for it, while everyone from Miss Universe contestants to average housewives also go under the knife.

Rakhi Sawant had spoken about her plastic surgery in an episode of Koffee with Karan in 2007. She said in a new interview that she was just a 'kid' back then, and didn't know any better.

She told Bollywood Bubble in Hindi, "I was punished for telling the truth. I told the truth and people started calling me plastic. I am not plastic. You didn't know my problems back then. I was a kid. I had run away from home. If I didn't take life into my own hands, my parents would have got me married off. At that young age, I took the decision to put something in my body."

She continued, "I have gone through that pain. People have kidney implants, lung implants. At that time I also did an implant, I don't even want to repeat it. All just to look glamorous, to look different, to get work. People don't understand, to become Miss Universe or Miss World, girls do lots of plastic surgery, but why do people only blame me? Nowadays, housewives, and the whole world, they do plastic surgeries to impress their husbands. Celebrities do it to look good. Why am I the only one to be called 'plastic'?"

In her Koffee with Karan appearance, Rakhi had said, “Jo cheezein God nahi deta, woh doctor dete hain (What God couldn't give me, doctors did)!” Rakhi re-emerged into the limelight after appearing on Bigg Boss 14. She finished the show as a finalist.