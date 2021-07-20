Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacts as fan claims Ankita Lokhande is ‘using’ his name for her PR

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti responded to allegations of actor Ankita Lokhande ‘using’ him to stay in the news. Sushant and Ankita, who worked together in the show Pavitra Rishta, were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.

In a comment on one of Shweta Singh Kirti’s posts, a fan asked, “Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankit lokhnde b she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT.”

Shweta said that Ankita Lokhande has supported the family even after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and added that she took care of him when they were in a relationship. “Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is....but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai,” she wrote.

“I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart,” she added.

Talking about the investigation of Sushant’s death case, Shweta said, “I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God everyday so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong.”

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14 last year. The case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, with the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau looking into the money laundering and drugs angle, respectively.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita talked about her break-up with Sushant. “Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things,” she said, adding that she even had suicidal thoughts.