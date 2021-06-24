Rakhi Sawant defends 'Bollywood legend' Salman Khan against 'ek number ka jhoota' KRK

Actor-reality show star Rakhi Sawant has taken actor Salman Khan's side in the controversy between him and critic Kamaal Rashid Khan. Rakhi has said that she is grateful to Salman for the way he funded her mother's cancer operation and even called KRK a liar.

KRK and Salman Khan have been caught up in a feud since the release of Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, last month. After KRK gave an unfavourable review of the movie, he said that Salman slapped him with a defamation suit. Salman's lawyers have maintained that the legal action was for KRK's accusations of money laundering against the actor.

Now, Rakhi has spoken about the controversy to a leading daily. "Salman ji is a Bollywood legend, a blockbuster star. It's a big deal for me if he says nice things about me. He gave me my mother. I was stressed after leaving Bigg Boss. I didn't have any money," she said.

Rakhi also called KRK a liar. "Ye KRK ek number ka jhoota hai (This KRK is an A-grade liar). 'My pants come from America, milk comes from Switzerland.' Lokhandwala se Rs750 mein khareed ke laata hai. Wahi pant pehenta hai aur jhoot bolta hai (He gets those pants from Lokhandwala in ₹750 and lies about it)," Rakhi said.

Recently, KRK had shared an audio recording of his phone call with Rakhi. In it, Rakhi was heard laughing, asking him about what he had done. She appeared to be reacting to his video on singer Mika Singh, in which he had called him a 'pig'.

In the feud, Mika has also sided with Salman and has even released a diss track on KRK. He once reached KRK's home but promised he would not beat him up. KRK released his own video on Mika in reaction.