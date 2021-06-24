Rakhi Sawant blurts out who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, before show's debut. Watch

Rakhi Sawant seemingly revealed the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, before the show even begins airing on television. The contestants recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where they were based while shooting the new season of the adventure reality show.

In an interaction with the paparazzi outside her gym on Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant was asked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She said, "Sab log aagaye (Everyone's back)? Welcome, welcome everyone. Rahul Vaidya, welcome. Shweta (Tiwari), welcome. Aur kaun tha (Who else)?"

When the paparazzi prompted her with names, she added, "Arjun Bijlani. Arjun Bijlani jeet gaya na (Arjun Bijlani won, didn't he)? Haan, wohi jeet gaya (Yes, he won)."





On Tuesday, several Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants such as Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Rahul Vaidya, also returned to Mumbai on the same day. Nikki Tamboli had returned earlier, and in an interview said that difficulties in her personal life affected her performance on the show. Nikki left for Cape Town just two days after the death of her brother, due to Covid-19 complications. She admitted that she could not deliver her best on the show, as she had in Bigg Boss 14.

Rakhi, who also appeared on Bigg Boss 14, was among the finalists. She chose to bow out of the running for the crown and took a ₹14 lakh buyout. She said that she needed the money to pay for her mother's ongoing cancer treatment.

Promos for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have started trickling out, and a recent one showed contestant Nikki Tamboli screaming for her life while performing a task. Host Rohit Shetty gave her the moniker 'cheekhi (screaming) Tamboli'. Another promo showed Arjun crying.