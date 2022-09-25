Rakhi Sawant reacts to Hema Malini’s jibe about joining politics, calls herself ‘Smriti Irani part 2’. Watch

Hema Malini, who was in Mathura recently, was asked about Kangana Ranaut during the visit. The actor-politician had responded to a question about Kangana contesting elections from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh – a constituency represented by Hema for many years. She had asked the reporters, “You want film stars? Tomorrow Rakhi Sawant’s name might also pop up.” Now, Rakhi has shared a video reacting to the same. Also read: Rakhi Sawant reveals her 'possessive' boyfriend Adil got into fight with actor

On Saturday, the actor posted a new video, where she spoke about Hema Malini’s statement that after Kangana, even Rakhi could join politics. Rakhi Sawant said in jest that the news of her joining politics was to be made public by either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or home minister Amit Shah, but she was happy that Hema Malini, her ‘dream girl’, had gone ahead and shared it. After her 1977 film Dream Girl, the movie's title became synonymous with Hema's name.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Rakhi, who wore a red dress, said, “Aaj mai itni khush hu. Actually yeh secret tha ki iss baar mai, 2022 mein election ladne wali hu. Yeh joh Modi ji aur humare Amit Shah ji hai, woh announce karne wale the… Par yeh mere sobhagya hai ki mere dil ke dream girl, meri sweetheart… Hema Malini ji… unhone announce kar diya hai ki iss baar ke elections mai ladd rahi hu (I am very happy today. It was actually a secret that I will be contesting in the elections. The news was to be announced by PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah. But it is my good fortune that my dream girl Hema Malini announced the news of me contesting the upcoming elections).

Keeping a straight face, Rakhi further said in the video, “Actually, PM Modi and Amit Shah were supposed to speak about me but… Let it be… PM Modi or Hema Malini, it’s the same thing. I’m now going to become Smiti Irani part 2. I’m so happy that I will contest in the elections. Please support me. And Hema Malini ji, thank you for giving such a nice statement about me.”

Many people joked about Rakhi’s statement about joining politics, and commented on the video. Meanwhile, some people expressed their support for Rakhi and criticised Hema. A comment read, “She’s (Rakhi is) giving an appropriate reply to the pathetic comment made by Hema Malini.”

Rakhi has contested the Lok Sabha elections in the past. In 2014, she contested the election from Mumbai North West constituency as a candidate of her own party Rashtriya Apna Dal. She fared pretty badly, polling only 2000 out of the 9 lakh votes and finished 6th. She then joined the Republican Party of India (Athavale) the following year.

