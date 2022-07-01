Rakhi Sawant says Alia Bhatt's baby will give competition to Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan

Alia Bhatt announced that her and Ranbir Kapoor were having a baby in a recent Instagram post. Many Bollywood celebrities reacted to the news and congratulated the parents-to-be on social media. Now reality TV personality Rakhi Sawant has also congratulated Alia on her pregnancy, but in her own way. Recently, Rakhi said that after Alia's child would be born, it will give ‘competition’ to actor Kareena Kapoor's elder son and the paparazzi-favourite Taimur Ali Khan. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Durrani is 6 years younger: 'His family is against me, doesn't like way I dress'

Rakhi Sawant recently attended an event with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. When she was asked by the paparazzi about Alia's pregnancy news, she said, "Alia's baby will be a beautiful one. Taimur bhi bahot khoobsurat hai (Taimur is also very beautiful). Ab Alia ke baby aur Taimur mein competition hone wala hai. But I must tell you ki mera baby hoga toh hum teeno mein competition hoga (Now Taimur's competition will be Alia's baby. But once my baby will be born then all three of them will compete)."

Rakhi added, “I and Alia are from the same industry. Alia is a very good friend of mine, you all might have seen that during the award functions. She loves me, she likes me. We always talk when we meet. Her baby can call me ‘maasi’ because when my baby will come, he will call Alia ‘maasi’. Nowadays everyone is doing ‘baby-baby’ but he is my baby (as she drew Adil closer).”

In May, Rakhi introduced her boyfriend, Adil to her fans. She shared a video on Instagram and revealed her plans of entering the next season of Bigg Boss with her new boyfriend. Adil also featured in the video. Rakhi was married to Ritesh Singh previously and the two got divorced earlier this year.

On Monday, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram, by sharing a picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session. She captioned it “Our baby ….. coming soon.” In the photo, a happy Alia is seen looking at the sonography monitor.

