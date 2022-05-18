Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Durrani is 6 years younger: 'His family is against me, doesn't like way I dress'

Rakhi Sawant has said that she is six years elder to her new boyfriend, businessman Adil Durrani. She also cited examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant introduces new boyfriend Adil Durrani to her fans, reveals he gifted her expensive BMW car. Watch)

Earlier this month, Rakhi introduced her boyfriend, Adil to her fans. She shared a video on Instagram and revealed her plans of entering the next season of Bigg Boss with her new boyfriend. Adil also featured in the video.

Rakhi told ETimes, "I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha (nothing felt nice). Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older to him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him."

She also said that she is in a "confused state" as Adil's family has not accepted her. "I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil's family is against this relationship, bawaal ho gaya hai uske ghar mein (things got chaotic). His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai (I have found love with much difficulty). I hope his khandaan accepts me," she told the daily.

In Bigg Boss season 15, Rakhi made her entry as a wild card contestant with Ritesh whom she had introduced as her husband. Soon after the show got over, Rakhi and Ritesh got separated and filed for divorce. However, after Ritesh's first wife filed a case against him, Rakhi declared that her marriage with him is not valid, hence there was no need for a divorce.

