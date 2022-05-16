Rakhi Sawant introduces new boyfriend Adil Durrani to her fans, reveals he gifted her expensive BMW car. Watch

Actor Rakhi Sawant recently introduced her boyfriend, businessman Adil Durrani to her fans. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi shared a video, featuring Adil, and revealed her plans of entering the next season of Bigg Boss with her new boyfriend. In Bigg Boss season 15, Rakhi made her entry as a wild card contestant with her ex-husband Ritesh. Earlier this year in February, Rakhi filed for divorce from her Ritesh. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant removes ex-husband Ritesh's tattoo, advises people, 'kabhi nahi karwana chahiye'. Watch

Sharing a video, Rakhi wrote, “My sweetheart my life.” In the video, Rakhi stood next to Adil. She introduced him to the paparazzi and asked, “Do you want us to come to Bigg Boss 16? Do you want to see me with my boyfriend?" She also called him “lovable and sweetheart”. Rakhi also revealed that Adil gifted her a BMW car and said that he has a big car business. Last month, Rakhi received a BMW X1, worth over ₹50 lakh from Adil and his sister, she said.

According to a report by Times Of India, Rakhi spoke about Adil during a media interaction. She said, "Adil is from Mysore. After separating with Ritesh. I was depressed. God ko mujh par itna pyaar aaya (God showered his love on me). Adil met me. He proposed to me. BMW car he only gifted me with Shelly. Har ladki ka proposal aise hi ho with a car. Koi chala jaaye toh kyun depress rehna ((Every girl should get similar proposals with a car. Why should we stay depressed if someone is gone)? Adil is so charming, so faithful and so amazing."

Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh and had introduced him as her husband for the first time on Bigg Boss. On February 15, this year Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh.

In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi said crying, "He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."

