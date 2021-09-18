Rakhi Sawant shares husband Ritesh's reaction to AAP's Raghav Chadha's remark on her, says 'aaj mera bhi koi hai'

Actor Rakhi Sawant has thanked her husband Ritesh for standing up for her against Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha. The Punjab AAP co-incharge took a jibe at her after he called Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu 'Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics'.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi Sawant shared a screenshot of Ritesh's tweet to the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha among others. Sharing the post, Rakhi wrote, "My husband responded to Raghav Chadha. Mujhe abhi tak akele jaan kar log satate the. Aaj ye kahate huye mere aakho me aasu hai ke aaj mera bhi koi hai, jo mere maan samman ke raksha ke leye khada hai (Till now people used to torment me as I was alone. Today I have tears in my eyes as I say that I also have someone, who is there to stand up for my honour). Thanks my dear husband!!"

Twitter account with username @Riteshuk1 shared in a series of tweets, "@raghav_chadha, Mr. Raghav , please treat its warning!! if you again used my wife name in any of your political controversy, you will face legal issue. I will also ensure you will never win again. Because you doesn't deserve that position. You are trying to spoil someone name."

"@raghav_chadha, @PunjabPoliceInd, @BJP4India, @INCIndia, @AamAadmiParty, FYI, please do not spoil someone personal life because of your political benefits. @ArvindKejriwal, please apne MLA ko educate kejye else agar mai educate keya to kahi bhi AAP nahi dikhega (please educate your MLA because if I step up to educate then AAP won't be seen anywhere)," he tweeted.

"@AamAadmiParty, @ArvindKejriwal, @msisodia, please stop your MLA, else agar mai kud gaya to (if i go) neither you will get one seat in Punjab nor in Delhi," he also said. The Twitter account was created in December 2020, has 37 followers and no display picture.

The Twitter row started after Navjot slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and AAP. "Exploitation of farmers and decreasing prices even on crops where MSP is announced--@Arvind Kejriwal Ji you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on..?" he tweeted.

Hitting back, Raghav wrote, "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence."

According to news agency ANI, Ritesh is a UK-based businessman. In Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi had alleged that he was already married with a child and hid the fact from her until after their wedding. She had also said that they didn't meet since they got married in July 2019.