Navjot Sidhu is Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics, says AAP leader Raghav Chadha as Sidhu slams Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said Navjot Singh Sidhu is the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics after Sidhu issued a video criticising Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party regarding farm reforms. "Arvind Kejriwal ji, you notified the Private Mandi's central black law! Has it been de-notified or the masquerading is still going on?" the Punjab Congress chief asked in the video.

The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non stop rant against Capt. Therefore today,for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence https://t.co/9SDr8js8tA — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 17, 2021

Raghav Chadha presented an explanation of why Sidhu suddenly targeted Kejriwal at a time when Sidhu himself is knee-deep in controversies. "The Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics -Navjot Singh Sidhu- has received a scolding from Congress high command for non-stop rant against Capt. Therefore today, for a change, he went after Arvind Kejriwal. Wait till tomorrow for he shall resume his diatribe against Capt with vehemence," the AAP leader said.

The power tussle between Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is going on as the party cadre are divided between Amarinder and Sidhu who have never been on the same page. While Sidhu's advisers drew flak for some of their comments and the CMO restrained them from commenting on issues beyond their role, Sidhu continued criticism of his government. Recently, he questioned the Congress government's inaction on the drugs issue.

In the past few days, Sidhu has taken up the issue of farmers and wrote a letter to Amarinder Singh on Sunday seeking action on farmers' demanding cancellation of 'unfair' FIRs registered during their agitation. While Sidhu's Friday video comes in that regard, the AAP slammed Sidhu's letter to Captain as a 'stunt'. Aam Aadmi Party legislator Harpal Singh Cheema said Congress leaders especially Sidhu are acting as if they are in the opposition.