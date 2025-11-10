Rakhi Sawant takes a swipe at Urvashi Rautela’s ‘all-natural’ claim: ‘Purane photo dekhe hain behen’

Reality star Rakhi Sawant has once again stirred the pot, this time by taking a jibe at actor Urvashi Rautela. Rakhi has questioned Urvashi’s recent claim of being “all-natural”, saying “humne purane photo dekhe hain behen (we've seen your old pictures)”. Earlier this year, Rakhi Sawant expressed anger over being compared to Urvashi Rautela.

Rakhi takes a dig at Urvashi

Rakhi poked fun at Urvashi for recently calling herself “all-natural” and referring to herself as a “mountain girl” when she joined the podcast of Bollywood Bubble.

Rakhi said, “Bahut saare logon ne apni hatheliyon ki haddiyan tudwa ke kamar patli kar li hai. This is the new style, you know? Yeh log China, Bhutan, Bangkok, America, Canada jaate hain, aur apni kamar ki upar wali do haddiyan todwa ke andar kar lete hain. Yeh style hai aajkal! Log nahi bolte, kyun bolne ka? Unko lagta hai, ‘kyun bolun bhai, meri mast daal-roti chal rahi hai!’

It loosely translates into, “Many people get their ribs removed to get a slimmer waist. This is the new trend, you know? These people go to places like China, Bhutan, Bangkok, America, and Canada, and get the two bones above their waist removed. That’s the style these days! People don’t talk about it, why would they? They think, “Why should I say anything, my life’s going great!”"

Taking a dig at Urvashi, she added, “Par kuch log nahi bolte na, phir Urvashi ki tarah sab bolte hain, ‘main toh born, paidaishi aisi hi hoon!’ Urvashi, humne tumhare purane photo dekhe hain behen! Please, sabke purane photo dekho (Some people don’t admit it, and then some people like Urvashi, say things like ‘I’m like this since birth, naturally beautiful!’ Urvashi, we’ve seen your old photos.)”

After taking a swipe at Urvashi, Rakhi asserted that she is not judging anyone for going under the knife.

Earlier this year, while promoting her song Zaroorat, Rakhi expressed anger over being compared to Urvashi. At the event, Rakhi was seen wearing a lehenga choli paired with a golden headpiece and a shiny silver necklace. The actor claimed that the headpiece was worth ₹50 crore and the necklace ₹20 crore. She said, “Main jhooth nahi bolti Urvashi Rautela ki tarah (I don’t lie like Urvashi Rautela).”

When someone asked her if she had any competition with Urvashi Rautela, an irritated Rakhi replied, “Aapka kya dimaag ghutne mein hai kya? Aap meri tulna Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton aur Kim Kardashian se karen. Aapko ghisapita bas ek hi naam mil jaata hai. (Is your brain in your knees? Compare me with Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Paris Hilton, or Kim Kardashian. You people always find one overused name.)”

Rakhi Sawant and Urvashi Rautela’s recent work

Rakhi was most recently seen in the song, Zaroorat. The aromantic melody sung is composed by Saif Ali, with lyrics by Ayush. The song features Rakhi romancing actor Shabaz Khan. Meanwhile, Urvashi has Kasoor 2 in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill. The upcoming horror-drama, directed by Glen Barretto and written by Mudassar Aziz, has already begun production, though details about the film’s release date are yet to be announced.