Rakhi Sawant thanks Salman Khan for 'saving mom's life', records video message calling him and Sohail 'Godsend'

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant provided a health update about her mother, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. Rakhi, in a video message shared on Instagram, thanked Bigg Boss host Salman Khan for his help.

Rakhi said that her mother will have a surgery to remove a cancerous tumour on Monday, and told her that she has nothing to worry about. She asked her mother if she had anything to say.

Rakhi's mother said, "Main Salman ji ko namaskar karti hun. Mere Jesus ko hum pray karte the ki ab humare paas paisa nahi hai toh hum kya karenge, kya main aise hi mar jaungi. Par Parmeshwar ne, Jesus ne, Salman Khan ko angel banake humare jeevan mein bheja. Aur mere liye aaj Salman Khan khade rahe hain mera operation kara rahe hain. Unki puri family mere liye khadi rahi hai. Main parmeshwar ko dhanyawaad karti hun, aapko dhanyawaad karti hun (I thank Salman Khan. I used to pray to Jesus and wonder if I'll ever be saved, or if I will die like this. But my God gave me an angel in the form of Salman Khan. It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done. And I thank God, and Salman)."

Rakhi also thanked Salman, saying that he has 'saved' her mother's life. "You have given us the world's best doctor," she said in Hindi. "I pray that every household has sons like you and Sohail Khan. I thank your parents for giving my family two angels."

Also read: Rakhi Sawant's mom thanks Salman Khan for help in cancer treatment: 'May all your desires come true'

Previously, Rakhi had said that Salman had asked her to not talk publicly about the role he played in her mother's treatment. She had told a leading daily, "Salman Khan and Sohail Bhai have done a lot for me. They always tell whatever we do there is no need to talk about it. That’s why I want to keep it personal. But yes they have helped me a lot. My other friends like Kashmera Shah also came forward to help me and I am very thankful for them."

Rakhi had also credited Sohail for giving her career a new lease of life, when he arranged for her to be included in the latest season of Bigg Boss. Rakhi said that she needed the money to pay for her mother's treatment.