Rakhi Sawant thanks Twinkle Khanna for story about her, calls herself 'one woman army' fighting for what she believed in

Actor Rakhi Sawant has called herself 'one woman army fighting for what I believed in' as she thanked author and former actor Twinkle Khanna for a story written about her in Tweak India. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi said she 'stood strong' even though she was laughed at, made fun of, trolled and abused.

On her Instagram Stories, Twinkle had on Tuesday shared an article written on Rakhi on her website Tweak India. She captioned it, "A fine story by our @grumpusss for @tweakindia."

Twinkle had on Tuesday shared an article written on Rakhi on her website Tweak India.

Responding to the article, Rakhi shared pictures of herself and Twinkle on Instagram. She captioned it, "Thankyou so much @twinklerkhanna and @tweakindia it’s means a lot to me .. thank you @twinklerkhanna ji that u removed your precious time and wrote some thing nice about me …"

She added, "I have always been one woman army fighting for what I believed in .. in a place where I was laughed , made fun off , trolled , abused however I still stood strong on my grounds .. today I m proud of what I am and that I can take care of me and my family and overcome all the hardship by bringing in joy laughter and entertainment in people’s life …I am sure it takes a lot to be as humble as twinkle Khanna and it takes a heart of iron to be Rakhi Sawant ..."

A section of the article read, "Over the years, Rakhi Sawant has been called many names. Controversy queen. Total dramebaaz. Whether she’s doing a scintillating dance sequence as one of the OG ‘item girls’, getting married on a reality show or calling out for Mike Tyson’s help with constipation, she’s doing it with humour, unfiltered commentary and a level of self-awareness that I aspire for."

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery, talks about how she was injured on Bigg Boss 14, watch

Meanwhile, Rakhi had participated in season 14 of Bigg Boss. She was among the top five finalists along with Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, and Nikki Tamboli. However, Rakhi opted to take a cash payout of ₹14 lakh and leave the show.