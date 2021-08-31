Rakhi Sawant undergoes nose surgery, talks about how she was injured on Bigg Boss 14, watch

Rakhi Sawant on Monday shared a video of a nose surgery that she had to undergo because of an injury she suffered while inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

In the video, Rakhi mentioned that it was a painful surgery but also showed off her face after the procedure.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Thankyou @drjiteshdshetty Meri Nose #biggboss14 me hurt ho gayi thi. Itna hurt hua mujhe par except ek ya do logo ke kisi ne nahi diya mera saath (I injured my nose while in Bigg Boss 14. I was in deep pain but barring one or two people, no one supported me).

#Biggboss khatam hone ke baad @drjiteshdshetty ne operate Kia aur ab mein bahot khush hoon - pain se mukt hoon (After the show, Dr Shetty performed the operation on me and now I am free of pain) - thankyou for your prayers fans and friends #rakhisawant #nosesurgery."

The video began with footage of Jasmin Bhasin accidentally hurting Rakhi after she forced a paper face mask on her head. Rakhi howled in pain but Jasmin kept calling her "nautanki (drama queen)". Later, it showed Rakhi having a conversation with her doctor, whom she introduced him to her fans. At the end, she showed her nose after the operation was over.

In February this year, as Bigg Boss 14 came to an end, Rakhi was one of the five finalists along with Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik. Rakhi, however, chose to quit the show and went home with a bounty of ₹14 lakh.

She has since stayed in focus thanks to her funny and frequent interactions with paparazzi. She recently conducted a hunger strike outside the Bigg Boss OTT set, protesting that she be allowed in. She finally made it to the Karan Johar-hosted show earlier this month. She had entered her house in her Julie avatar.

Incidentally, Rakhi had unleashed her Julie avatar in the Bigg Boss 14 house after her fight with Jasmin, in which she suffered an injury to her nose.