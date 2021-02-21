IND USA
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.
Rakhi Sawant during her grand finale performance on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant opts to take 14 lakh and quit the show

  • Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rakhi Sawant became the first person to step out of the Bigg Boss house on the grand finale night.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:50 PM IST

As five contestants reached the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday, one of them chose to pick up the money bag and quit the show, leaving four others to compete for the winner’s trophy. Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are ones who have reached the finale.

Salman introduced and welcomed his former co-star Madhuri Dixit. They also joked about their famous "uhu uhu" moment from the popular film, Hum Apke Hain Koun. Madhuri then introduced the finalists of Bigg Boss 14.

Soon after host Salman Khan opened the finale night with starry performances, the contestants were offered a chance to take 14 lakh and quit the race for the winner’s trophy. Rakhi took the opportunity to bag the money.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 grand finale Live Updates: Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli in top 5, who wins?

Madhuri Dixit, who was present at the grand finale, announced the name of the top four contestants on the show--Rahul, Aly, Nikki and Rubina.

Ahead of the announcement, Salman also sent Ritesh inside the house, leaving Rakhi shocked and surprised. Only, it was Riteish Deshmukh and not Rakhi's husband.

When Vindu Dara Singh entered the house as a supporter for Rakhi, he had advised her to pick the money and quit, whenever offered to do so.

Rakhi entered the house as a challenger, a few days after the mid-season finale was held in December. She is often credited with having raised the entertainment quotient of the show. Apart from cracking random jokes, Rakhi had brought multiple entertainment 'tracks' for the show. First, she decided to take upon the persona of a spirit– Julie. As Julie, she teased the contestants, romanced Bigg Boss and even fought with the housemates. Eijaz Khan and Rahul Mahajan particularly became targets of Julie.

Rakhi also flirted with Abhinav Shukla. Both ABhinav and his wife and co-contestant Rubina were happy to play along at first. However, things went out of hand when Rakhi pulled Abhinav's drawstrings and even called him a pervert. Both Rubina and Abhinav fought with Rakhi post the episode.

