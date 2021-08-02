Rakhi Sawant says her husband ‘has a lot of ego’, Salman Khan ‘can bring his level down’

Rakhi Sawant said that her husband, Ritesh, would agree to participate in Bigg Boss if he gets offered good money for it. She said that he ‘has a lot of ego’ and can only be tempered by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

After appearing as a contestant on the first season of Bigg Boss, Rakhi came as a ‘challenger’ in the most recent season, Bigg Boss 14, as well. Her husband Ritesh, whose identity is yet to be revealed, was a hot topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 14.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rakhi said that she requested the makers of Bigg Boss to arrange for Ritesh to return from Canada and participate in the show with her. “My husband has a lot of ego, Salman (Khan) sir and Bigg Boss are the only ones who can bring his level down. Many people have got their heads in the right place after going inside the Bigg Boss house,” she said.

Rakhi said that Ritesh, who is yet to reveal himself to the world, would definitely agree to be a part of Bigg Boss. “‘Paisa phenk, tamasha dekh (Throw money and get entertained)’. Everyone works for money and if Bigg Boss gives a good offer, why wouldn’t he go?” she asked.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi alleged that Ritesh is already married with a child. She said that he hid the fact that he has another family from her until after their wedding. She also claimed that they have not met since they got married in July 2019. She urged him to come on the show to silence those who doubted his existence and felt that her marriage claim was a publicity stunt.

Rakhi went on to become one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. However, she cashed out with ₹14 lakh.