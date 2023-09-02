Rakhi Sawant wears red abaya with crown for an award event, says 'who says women don't look beautiful in abaya'

Rakhi Sawant was spotted in a bright red abaya paired with a silver crown, a silver purse and silver pumps at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. She received an award at the event and even said with the trophy in her hand, “Ye nari shakti ka award hai, koi dhai kilo ka pump aur haath nahi hai (this is an award for women power, it's not Sunny Deol's hand or a handpump)” while asking men to maintain a safe distance from her. Also read: 'Rakhi nahi Fatima bolo': Rakhi Sawant gets a floral welcome at airport upon return from Umrah. Watch Rakhi Sawant wore a red abaya to an event on Saturday.

Rakhi Sawant on her award win

Several videos of Rakhi in the red abaya and silver accessories were shared online. She walked with poise and gestured at men to keep away from her. In a paparazzi video, she was seen talking to the reporters after winning an award. She said, “Aadmi log kareeb nahi aana, ye award bahut wazandaar hai. Sar mein pad gaya to udh nahi paoge. Ye nari shakti ka award hai, koi dhai kilo ka pump aur haath nahi hai (Men, don't come near me as this trophy is quite heavy. If a person is hit by this trophy, he won't be able to get up. This is an award for women power, it's not Sunny Deol's hand or a handpump).”

A paparazzi shared a video of her posing for the photographers at the event. She said, "Kisne kaha ki aurat abaya mein khoobsurat nahi lagti especially Bollywood mein (who said a woman doesn't look beautiful in an abaya). Follow me," hinting the paparazzi to follow her.

Rakhi Sawant warns men to stay away from her

Commenting on the video, an Instagram user wrote, “I usually stay away from judgements.. but what is she upto with all this?” Another called it “New season”. A person also commented, “Rakhi nahi Fatima bolo,” like what Rakhi had told people two days back.

She also shared a video from the event on her Instagram handle in which she said, “aadmi log dur raho, mujhe pasand nahi hai main pahle bata rahi hu (men, keep away from me, I don't like it I am already warning you)."

Rakhi recently returned after performing her first Umrah. She had converted to Islam at the time of marrying Adil Khan Durrani earlier this year. The two are currently at loggerheads over several allegations made by them against each other. He recently returned from jail after Rakhi accused him of domestic violence and a woman filed a rape case against him. Adil on the other hand, has accused Rakhi of cheating and framing him falsely.

