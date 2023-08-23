Adil Khan Durrani sold my nude videos for 47-50 lakh, alleges Rakhi Sawant; says she will file for divorce

Actor Rakhi Sawant has alleged that her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani sold her 'nude video' to a person for ₹47-50 lakh. During a press conference on Tuesday, Rakhi accused Adil of recording her videos during their honeymoon. Rakhi also opened up about the 'circumstances' in which she married Adil. (Also Read | Rakhi Sawant reveals why Adil Khan Durrani was in jail for 6 months, claims it wasn't because of her) Rakhi Sawant made several allegations against Adil Khan Durrani.

Rakhi alleges Adil sold her nude videos

Rakhi said, "Adil Khan Durrani mere husband usne mere nude video 50 lakhs, 47 lakhs mere honeymoon k tub mein baithi hoon, bathroom mein naha rahi hoon, unke saath bistar mein hoon, saare video shoot karke ek Arab ko beche hai, kisko becha hai. Mere nude video, biwi ka becha hai (My husband Adil Khan Durrani shot nude videos of me during my honeymoon…sitting in a tub, taking shower in the bathroom, in bed with him and sold all to an Arab, and who knows whom, for ₹47-50 lakhs. My nude video, sold his wife's videos)."

Rakhi on when and how she got married to Adil

Rakhi recalled how Adil's sister Shelly wanted to gift her a car and asked her to travel to Mysore, seemingly, to take it. Rakhi added that she asked Shelly to send the car to Mumbai but Adil insisted that she personally take it. She added that after she reached there, she was with Adil in a room. Rakhi said, "Inka ek banda aaya, main Adil room mein the, bahar se lock maarke chala gaya (I was with Adil in a room, one of his men came, locked it from outside and left)."

Rakhi says Adil tore her clothes

"Jo phir mere saath hua... Jab mere saath woh hua, teen ghante lage usko phir mere kapde phhadne mein, saari cheeze karne mein (What happened with me then...when it happened to me, he tore off my clothes for three hours, to do everything)." She added that she was determined to go to the police.

Rakhi wants divorce from Adil

However, the next day, Adil told her 'don't be sad, you're a nice girl, I want to marry you', as claimed by Rakhi. She added that after a few days, Adil followed her to Goa where they got married. Rakhi also said that she doesn't consider Adil her husband and will file for divorce from him.

