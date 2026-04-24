Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark on their marriage: ‘Context matters'

She added, “Funny… until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversations deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

The remark soon went viral, prompting Rakul to step in and clarify the intent behind it. Taking to Instagram Stories, she wrote that a single line from an hour-long conversation had been turned into a headline and stressed that context and nuance matter.

Speaking about their bond in an interview on the YouTube channel Zingabad, the couple jokingly referred to their dynamic as a “situationship,” a comment that was widely picked up and taken out of context online. (Also read: Jackky Bhagnani describes marriage with Rakul Preet Singh as a ‘situationship’; here’s why )

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently offered a candid glimpse into their relationship during a conversation that quickly caught public attention for one particular remark.

What Jackky Bhagnani said During the chat, Jackky explained their equation, saying, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.”

He further spoke about their perspective on marriage, saying they are both past their early twenties and have experienced many highs and lows in life. He added that he is content as an individual and does not look for a partner to complete any emotional gap.

Rakul shared a similar view, explaining that their relationship is not about depending on each other for happiness or fulfilment. She said it is not about small expectations or frustrations, and added that she is comfortable doing things independently, believing there are more meaningful aspects of life to focus on.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were in a relationship for three years before getting married on 21 February 2024. The couple had a destination wedding in Goa, celebrating their union with two ceremonies—a Sikh Anand Karaj held in the afternoon, followed by a Sindhi wedding later in the evening.

They shared their official wedding pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations. Rakul opted for a pink-peach lehenga paired with statement diamond jewellery for the occasion. The couple also announced their wedding with a heartfelt caption, marking the moment as a forever bond.