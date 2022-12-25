Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash. See pics

Actor-turned-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani celebrated his birthday with his industry friends on Saturday. He was joined by girlfriend, actor Rakul Preet Singh at the party along with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Arora, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh. Also read: Anil Kapoor teases Farah Khan ‘kya craze hai tera' as they pose at his birthday bash with Jackie Shroff. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jackky and Rakul posed together for the paparazzi. While Jackky was in black, Rakul was in a short white silk dress. Varun Dhawan arrived with wife Natasha Dalal. While he was in black casuals and carried a denim jacket on his shoulder, Natasha was in a short silk dress. Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen opposite Varun in Bhediya, arrived in a knee-length black dress with a thigh-high slit. Alaya F was also spotted. She was in a short neon dress.

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Alaya F, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived together for the bash. Kiara was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's residence with Sidharth before she headed to the party. She changed her white co-ords to a short black dress for Jackky's party. Both Sidharth and Kiara were twinning in black after being spotted at Manish's house in casuals an hour before.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who was recently seen in Monica O My Darling also attended the party with her sister Anushka Ranjan and her husband and actor Aditya Seal. They all posed together for the paparazzi.

Rakul and Jackky have been together since more than a year. Talking about not hiding her relationship from the media, Rakul had told Hindustan Times in July this year, "You are anyway putting on an act in front of the camera. So, in the 2-3 hours that I’m left with in the day, I want to be the real me and not again put an act. That is a message for everyone. It’s most natural for any human being to have a partner at some point in life. I am not doing anything different. It’s possibly the most done thing in the world. People may not have careers but they have partners. The bigger the deal we make in our head, the bigger the deal people make around you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON