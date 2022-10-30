Rakul Preet Singh soaks up some sun in Maldives, shares fresh pics

Rakul Preet Singh, who claims to be a workaholic, has flown to Maldives after the release of her fifth film of the year, Thank God. The actor has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from the location on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared pictures of her sunbathing on a net with the ocean beneath her. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh jokingly pulls up brother for allegedly leaking her wedding news to media

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rakul wrote, “Cos island life is a vibe.” She is seen in a beige swimsuit paired with a matching floral shrug, sunglasses and blue earrings. She struck different candid poses in the pictures as she lay on the net with her head resting on a big pillow.

Rakul Preet Singh during her vacation in Maldives.

On Saturday, Rakul shared a happy picture of herself with the sun setting in the background. She captioned it, “Sunset, starry nights and a happy girl.”

Before heading to Maldives, Rakul attended a few Diwali parties hosted by her industry friends. She was spotted at parties hosted by Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty and others.

Her Diwali release, Thank God has been performing low at the box office with four-day collections of ₹21.55 crore. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. She earlier saw four releases this year: Doctor G, Cuttputlli, Runway 34 and Attack. Her diary for the next year is also full with multiple releases. She will star in Chhatriwali, Indian 2 and also has a romantic-comedy with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, to be directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Talking about her work strategy, Rakul recently said in an interview to PTI, “There are so many roles that you can play. It is one profession where you can’t set a benchmark for yourself, the limit is endless. I want to grow to be limitless. I am hungry for work, I am a workaholic. Five films released this year and I am thinking about what I am going to do next. I am always in the 'what’s next?' mode.

