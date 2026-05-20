Actor Divyenndu is steadily building one of the most exciting line-ups of the year, and the buzz around his upcoming film Peddi continues to grow stronger. After earning praise for his performance in Glory, the actor is now grabbing attention for his intense new avatar as Rambujji in the upcoming pan-India film Peddi. Now, actor Ram Charan himself has added to the excitement with his heartfelt praise for his co-star during the film’s recent trailer launch event.

Ram Charan praises Divyenndu’s unique style

Ram Charan praises Divyenndu’s screen presence at Peddi trailer launch: ‘You're a gangster’(YouTube)

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Speaking at the event, Ram Charan openly admired Divyenndu’s personality, body language and the way he carries himself on screen. “You’re a gangster. No, sahi gangster hai yeh. His personality is almost like a giant personality. The way he carries every word, every dialogue, the expressions… he has got a swag, he has got his own way. The body language is something that I would like to develop or inculcate.” The moment quickly caught fans’ attention online, with many praising the camaraderie between the actors.

Charan also praised the team and said, “Buchi sir was so warm towards me. Ram garu, you are just amazing, man. What a guy you are! Thank you so much for your love and warmth! Peddi looks smashing. Janhvi, you look stunning. I am sure this is a different part that you’ve played this time and it looks promising. Rahman sir, it’s an honour to be in your presence!”

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi promises sports drama, action and emotion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi promises sports drama, action and emotion {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The makers revealed that the trailer crossed an impressive 101 million views across platforms within just 24 hours of release. In less than 48 hours, the overall viewership surged past 175 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers revealed that the trailer crossed an impressive 101 million views across platforms within just 24 hours of release. In less than 48 hours, the overall viewership surged past 175 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi presents Ram Charan in a rugged and emotionally charged avatar. Driven by an fierce passion for sports, Ram Charan’s character is introduced as a gifted athlete who dominates both cricket and wrestling. But behind the unstoppable talent lies a volatile world. The trailer hints at a grueling journey ahead, where cutthroat power dynamics and internal conflicts threaten to shatter his athletic dreams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi presents Ram Charan in a rugged and emotionally charged avatar. Driven by an fierce passion for sports, Ram Charan’s character is introduced as a gifted athlete who dominates both cricket and wrestling. But behind the unstoppable talent lies a volatile world. The trailer hints at a grueling journey ahead, where cutthroat power dynamics and internal conflicts threaten to shatter his athletic dreams. {{/usCountry}}

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The trailer hints at a film packed with large-scale sports sequences involving cricket, wrestling and athletics, while also balancing emotional drama and mass-action moments. The trailer also features powerful background music by AR Rahman.

Strong ensemble cast adds to the anticipation

Apart from Ram Charan and Divyenndu, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Produced under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.

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