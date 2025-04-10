Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee are back! This time with a horror comedy. Details inside

After collaborating in inconic film like Satya (1998), Kaun (1999) and Shool (1999), filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Manoj Bajpayee are teaming for a new project-- a fun-filled horror comedy. The film will be set in police station and is called, Police Station Mein Bhoot. RGV will be collaborating with Manoj Bajpayee in horror comedy called Police Station Mein Bhoot

(Also read: Ram Gopal Varma reveals police once came to arrest him for his tweet, but they ended up sharing drinks instead)

The filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced the film. He described how after headlining genres like horror, gangster, romantic, political drama, thrillers and adventure capers, the filmmaker is now diving into unchartered territories with horror comedy, something both Manoj and Ram haven't explored before.

Police Station Mein Bhoot's plot details

Ram also revealed the title of the film--Police Station Mein Bhoot with the tag line: You Can't Kill The Dead. In a long post, the filmmaker also talked about the concept of the film which will revolve around a police station that becomes haunted after a deadly encounter killing.

"We run to the police when scared, but where will the police run to, when they get scared? After a deadly encounter killing , a POLICE STATION becomes a HAUNTED STATION making all the COPS run in FEAR to escape the GHOSTS of the GANGSTERS," Ram wrote in his tweet.

Ram also assured his fans that the film will have cutting edge VFX and spine-chilling horror that will terrify the audience.

Ram Gopal Varma latest projects

The news comes months after RGV opened up about losing focus in his career after super success of Satya and Rangeela. He later announced his new film, Syndicate on X, which will explore "a terrifying oranisation which threatens the very existence of India". The filmmaker called it a "futuristic story not set in the far away future." Ram last directorial venture was 2002 martial arts film Ladki: Dragon Girl. Meanwhile, Manoj was seen in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, Bhaiyya Ji and Despatch last year.