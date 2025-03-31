Ram Gopal Varma reveals police once came to arrest him for his tweet, but they ended up sharing drinks instead

Director Ram Gopal Varma is no stranger to controversy, often finding himself at the center of attention due to his outspoken online presence. His tweets have frequently landed him in hot water, sparking heated debates and backlash. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that there was a time when the police arrived at his doorstep to arrest him. However, he claimed that the officers ended up having a drink with him instead. Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he's unsure if Rajinikanth is a good actor: ‘I don’t know if he can exist without slow motion' In an interview with Game Changers, Ram Gopal Varma looked back at a time when his tweets caused a stir.

Ram Gopal Varma shares bizarre encounter with police

In an appearance on Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers, he looked back at a time when his tweets caused a stir. He shared that he tweeted something without thinking and later got a call from director Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh told him there was an uproar over his tweets. Ram Gopal confessed that he had initially forgotten about the tweets that sparked the controversy and was perplexed by the commotion surrounding them.

He said, “4-5 years ago, I had tweeted a few posts, and I did not think about it, whatever I felt. After a few hours, Mahesh Bhatt, sir, called me and said, ‘Ramu, there is a furore over your tweets, but understand that blasphemy is not against the law,’ and I had no idea what he was talking about because I had already forgotten what I had done."

According to Ram Gopal, 6-7 cases were filed against him in connection with the posts he put out on social media. But the situation unfolded in an unexpected manner.

The Satya director shared, “We were trying to aggregate all the cases, but by the time the police got to my office, the court had already reversed the law that very day, under which I was booked. The police had no idea what to do, so they all sat with me, had a drink and then left. Most of what I tweet is out of ignorance, but sometimes I do it just to poke or irritate someone”.

Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming project

On January 22 this year, RGV announced his next film, titled Syndicate. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared the concept of the movie and wrote, "It's about the terrifying organisation that threatens the very existence of India." He promised that Syndicate will be a scary film—not because of supernatural elements, but because it will explore the dark truths of human nature and the potential horrors that may lie ahead. He is known for his work in Telugu and Hindi films such as directing films like Company, Satya, Sarkar, alongside television dramas.