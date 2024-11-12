Ram Gopal Varma in legal trouble after case registered against him over offensive posts on Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

A police case was filed in Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam. According to sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah, the case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"An investigation into the allegations has been launched," the sub-inspector informed. Ram Gopal Varma allegedly posted controversial content on social media as part of the promotions for his movie Vyuham.

The complaint was lodged against him on Sunday night.

Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company and Satya.