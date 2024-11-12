Menu Explore
Ram Gopal Varma in legal trouble after case registered against him over offensive posts on Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 12, 2024 11:31 AM IST

A police case was filed in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in legal trouble for allegedly posting content related to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani on social media. (Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma says no film star is more good looking than Lawrence Bishnoi, fans suggest casting Salman Khan in biopic)

Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company and Satya.
Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company and Satya.

A police case was filed in Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam. According to sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah, the case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"An investigation into the allegations has been launched," the sub-inspector informed. Ram Gopal Varma allegedly posted controversial content on social media as part of the promotions for his movie Vyuham.

The complaint was lodged against him on Sunday night.

Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as Rangeela, Company and Satya.

