Ram Gopal Varma, Pooja Bhatt react to Aryan Khan getting clean chit from NCB: 'Subjecting innocent people to harassment'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma and actor Pooja Bhatt have reacted after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was given a clean chit in the drugs case. Last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid on the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship. Aryan was arrested by the NCB in October 2021. (Also read: Aryan Khan getting clean chit is ‘perfect birthday gift’ for AbRam, say SRK fans)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tagging Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “The only good thing which came about in #AryanKhan case is him being a celebrity @iamsrk’s son. It helped in vastly exposing the inefficiency and recklessness of various agencies subjecting innocent people to harassment which otherwise the common people can’t and won’t know of.”

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aryan was arrested by the NCB team, led by the ex-Zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede. Hinting at him, Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “Sameer who? Er sorry, where? Ah! Probably very busy being a righteous, publicity-shy officer elsewhere? So much of a mess to clean up after all. And who better than the least corrupt of them all to cure society of all evil & rot. Except for this time, no selfies are allowed.”

Pooja Bhatt tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. Time heals all wounds. Time also wounds all heels,” Pooja added to her next tweet. Actor Shruti Seth shared, “Who is taking responsibility for scarring a young boy with gross inefficiency?”

Fans continued to call it a double celebration as Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son, AbRam turned nine on Friday. On the occasion, Gauri Khan shared a video of AbRam from a beach. Following her, Suhana Khan too shared an unseen candid picture of herself with AbRam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON