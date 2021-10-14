Ram Gopal Varma says Aryan Khan has been made ‘super duper star’ by NCB, calls it an 'extraordinary launch'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that ‘nothing will come out of the accusations’ levelled against actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his opinion on the drugs case against Aryan. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan and a few others last week after a raid on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Gopal Varma sarcastically said that the NCB should be credited for the ‘extraordinary launch’ it gave to Aryan. “Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will of course be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with. Concerned agencies in good faith are using him as an advertisement board to shout out their objective for getting rid of the drug menace by saying, 'if we are not even sparing @iamsrk's son just imagine what we will do to you',” he wrote.

Ram Gopal Varma's tweets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that ‘nothing will come out of the accusations’ levelled against actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his opinion on the drugs case against Aryan. The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan and a few others last week after a raid on a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai.

Ram Gopal Varma sarcastically said that the NCB should be credited for the ‘extraordinary launch’ it gave to Aryan. “Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will of course be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with. Concerned agencies in good faith are using him as an advertisement board to shout out their objective for getting rid of the drug menace by saying, 'if we are not even sparing @iamsrk's son just imagine what we will do to you',” he wrote.|#+|

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram added that Aryan's experience in jail will prove beneficial for him. “Contrary to what people are claiming about @iamsrk's son being traumatised, I feel he’s being super sharpened due to the experiences he’s being made to go through by the NCB,” he wrote. “Regarding the so called horrible conditions of the jai, I am sure they would be far better than what @iamsrk had to many times endure during the course of his rise from being a nobody to be a super star,” he added.

“The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality. The launch of @iamsrk's son has 4 phases as in the son of @iamsrk, the director who does his first film, the NCB in general and of course the media for giving such an EXTRAORDINARY LAUNCH even before his father could, but NCB tops the list.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan get Karan Patel’s support: ‘Using the Prince to get back at the King is most cowardly act’

“All genuine and intelligent fans of @iamsrk should thank the great NCB for making their SUPER STAR’s son into a SUPER DUPER STAR ..As a @iamsrk's genuine fan I just want to shout JAI NCB,” he wrote.

Aryan and his lawyers have been seeking his bail in the case. The bail plea will be heard again by a Mumbai court on Thursday.