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Ram Gopal Varma says Inde Navarrette's act in Obsession reminded him of Urmila Matondkar from Kaun?

Fans resonated with Ram Gopal Varma's praise for Obsession, comparing it to Urmila Matondkar's iconic role in Kaun?

Jun 08, 2026 10:19 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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The horror film Obsession has become the talk of the town. The film, which has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, recently received praise from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The director has now revealed that one particular scene from the movie reminded him of Urmila Matondkar's performance in Kaun?.

RGV on Obsession

Ram Gopal Varma compares Urmila Matondkar's performance in Kaun? to Inde Navarrette's in Obsession.

On Sunday, RGV took to X and shared a video clip featuring a scene from Kaun?, in which Urmila's character appears at a door and asks, “Kaun?”. Her expression then turns creepy and unsettling. The clip also included the viral scene from Obsession. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “I remembered this shot of Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION."

Released in 1999, Kaun? is a psychological thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. The film starred Urmila Matondkar in the lead role alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh. It was reportedly shot in just 15 days. Over the years, Kaun? has attained cult status and is often regarded as one of Bollywood's finest psychological thrillers.

About Obsession

Helmed by Curry Barker, Obsession is an American supernatural psychological thriller that follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a music store employee who purchases a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him, leading to horrifying consequences. Made on a reported budget of $750,000, the film has grossed around $170 million worldwide.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

ram gopal varma urmila matondkar obsession
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