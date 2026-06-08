Ram Gopal Varma says Inde Navarrette's act in Obsession reminded him of Urmila Matondkar from Kaun?

The horror film Obsession has become the talk of the town. The film, which has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, recently received praise from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The director has now revealed that one particular scene from the movie reminded him of Urmila Matondkar's performance in Kaun?.

RGV on Obsession

Ram Gopal Varma compares Urmila Matondkar's performance in Kaun? to Inde Navarrette's in Obsession.

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On Sunday, RGV took to X and shared a video clip featuring a scene from Kaun?, in which Urmila's character appears at a door and asks, “Kaun?”. Her expression then turns creepy and unsettling. The clip also included the viral scene from Obsession. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “I remembered this shot of Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION."

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{{^usCountry}} Fans agreed with Ram Gopal Varma's observation. One comment read, “Make a new one with Urmila. Maybe something along the lines of Obsession.” Another wrote, “Almost same to same.” A fan commented, “The girl's expressions and acting in Obsession are at most 10 per cent of that one expression by Urmila. Urmila's performance in Kaun and Bhoot are masterclasses in acting in the thriller/horror genre.” Another user wrote, “Nah, man, Urmila is on another level. The first clip is creepy even now. Inde Navarrette's clip isn't creeping me out after the first look in the theatre.” Another comment read, “Nothing can ever match this. Urmila was phenomenal in this film.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans agreed with Ram Gopal Varma's observation. One comment read, “Make a new one with Urmila. Maybe something along the lines of Obsession.” Another wrote, “Almost same to same.” A fan commented, “The girl's expressions and acting in Obsession are at most 10 per cent of that one expression by Urmila. Urmila's performance in Kaun and Bhoot are masterclasses in acting in the thriller/horror genre.” Another user wrote, “Nah, man, Urmila is on another level. The first clip is creepy even now. Inde Navarrette's clip isn't creeping me out after the first look in the theatre.” Another comment read, “Nothing can ever match this. Urmila was phenomenal in this film.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} RGV had earlier heaped praise on Obsession, declaring that he was obsessed with the film. He wrote on X, “Am obsessed with Obsession. Till even a few weeks before, the whole industry believed that only big-budget, star-studded, VFX spectacle films would pull audiences into theatres, and now Obsession reset that button. No big stars, no grand locations, no lavish production design, no foreign shoots, no top technicians. Contrary to its reported budget of ₹7 crore, it’s easy to see its pure making cost cannot be more than ₹70 lakh minus technical fees, considering it is entirely shot in exactly three locations.” About Kaun? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RGV had earlier heaped praise on Obsession, declaring that he was obsessed with the film. He wrote on X, “Am obsessed with Obsession. Till even a few weeks before, the whole industry believed that only big-budget, star-studded, VFX spectacle films would pull audiences into theatres, and now Obsession reset that button. No big stars, no grand locations, no lavish production design, no foreign shoots, no top technicians. Contrary to its reported budget of ₹7 crore, it’s easy to see its pure making cost cannot be more than ₹70 lakh minus technical fees, considering it is entirely shot in exactly three locations.” About Kaun? {{/usCountry}}

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Released in 1999, Kaun? is a psychological thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. The film starred Urmila Matondkar in the lead role alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh. It was reportedly shot in just 15 days. Over the years, Kaun? has attained cult status and is often regarded as one of Bollywood's finest psychological thrillers.

About Obsession

Helmed by Curry Barker, Obsession is an American supernatural psychological thriller that follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a music store employee who purchases a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him, leading to horrifying consequences. Made on a reported budget of $750,000, the film has grossed around $170 million worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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