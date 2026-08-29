Ram Kapoor says Shreya Kalra ‘needs to grow up’ as he addresses Lock Upp kiss row: ‘Not a single woman ever complained’

Ram Kapoor has broken his silence on the Shreya Kalra controversy on Lock Upp Season 2. On the show, fellow contestant Shreya had called him out for kissing her on the cheek without her consent. In a recent interaction, Ram clarified that he and Shreya had talked it out and that the latter admitted she did not intend to suggest that anything inappropriate had happened.

'I am a very physical person'

Ram Kapoor spoke about Shreya Kalra kiss incident from Lock Upp Season 2.

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Speaking on Nayandeep Rakshit’s podcast, Ram Kapoor said, “Shreya had many chats with me where she said that ‘listen I did not mean anything like that and you are totally okay’. I have always been the way I have. I am a very physical person and I’ve always been like that throughout my career. And I’m not going to change, I don’t give a shi* about what gets taken out of context."

'Not a single woman ever had a complaint'

Ram emphasised the fact that no woman has complained against him in his 27-year career. He also said that Shreya's words were taken out of context. He said, “I’m very happy and proud of the fact that in 27 years of my career in this industry, not a single woman that I have worked with has ever had a complaint. So I don’t care what people say, I’m gonna be what I’m gonna be These little things that keep happening, these controversies where things are taken out of context, I’m not going to waste my time on them because life moves too fast. Like I said I’ve so much positivity in my life, I focus on that and these are just unnecessary nonsense and a waste of time."

'Shreya needs to grow up'

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{{^usCountry}} The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star later called Shreya a 'lovely girl from a good family', but also described her as a kid who 'needs to grow up in terms of controlling her temper'. He shared that Shreya needs to learn to cool down a little during arguments. What was the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star later called Shreya a 'lovely girl from a good family', but also described her as a kid who 'needs to grow up in terms of controlling her temper'. He shared that Shreya needs to learn to cool down a little during arguments. What was the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

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On Lock Upp Season 2, Shreya had spoken about Ram Kapoor planting a kiss on her cheek after she won a task and saved him from elimination. Later, she and Shilpa Shinde discussed another recent task during which they found Ram coming "too close" to Shivangi Joshi's face.

This led to Ram receiving backlash on social media, following which his wife, Gautami Kapoor, shared a video on Instagram defending him.