Ramanand Sagar’s son backs ‘class actor' Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, says Ramayana film should not be compared with TV show

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama from the much-awaited Ramayana was unveiled on 2 April in a video teaser that has since amassed millions of views. While some loved Ranbir’s regal appearance, others were less impressed and called him miscast. Now, Ramanand Sagar’s son, Moti Sagar, has also reacted to the teaser, saying the film should not be compared to the iconic television series Ramayan.

Moti Sagar says he has a lot of expectations from Ramayana

Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana teaser.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Speaking about the teaser, Moti Sagar praised Ranbir Kapoor and told PTI, “He is such a class actor and brings so much depth to his roles. But you cannot judge anything from just the teaser. The actor has got so much depth in his performance. He must have gone very deep into this character. So, I would like to see the whole film and then comment. I’m expecting something very good from this film.”

He also addressed comparisons between the upcoming film and Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television classic Ramayan. He said, “People often overlook that our Ramayan spanned 78 episodes of 30–40 minutes each, while the film will run for just three to four hours. So, there will be a lot of differences, as we could go into a lot of detail in a show.”

About Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The television series, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, aired between 1987 and 1988. The show went on to become one of the most-watched television series in the world. Ramayan was also among the most expensive TV shows produced at the time. Starring Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, the series was a massive success and remains a cultural landmark. About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The television series, based on Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, aired between 1987 and 1988. The show went on to become one of the most-watched television series in the world. Ramayan was also among the most expensive TV shows produced at the time. Starring Arun Govil as Lord Rama, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, and Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, the series was a massive success and remains a cultural landmark. About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra through his company Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, it is also the most expensive Indian film ever made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra through his company Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, it is also the most expensive Indian film ever made. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

A glimpse of Ramayana was first screened in the US and then unveiled in India, offering audiences a first look at the ambitious project. While the teaser received some criticism for its VFX, many were impressed by its scale and visuals. The film is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first instalment arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON