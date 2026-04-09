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Ramanand Sagar’s son backs ‘class actor' Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, says Ramayana film should not be compared with TV show

Ramanand Sagar's son Moti Sagar talked about Ramayana teaser, revealing he has a lot of expectations from Nitesh Tiwari's film. 

Apr 09, 2026 08:43 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama from the much-awaited Ramayana was unveiled on 2 April in a video teaser that has since amassed millions of views. While some loved Ranbir’s regal appearance, others were less impressed and called him miscast. Now, Ramanand Sagar’s son, Moti Sagar, has also reacted to the teaser, saying the film should not be compared to the iconic television series Ramayan.

Moti Sagar says he has a lot of expectations from Ramayana

Moti Sagar reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana teaser.

Speaking about the teaser, Moti Sagar praised Ranbir Kapoor and told PTI, “He is such a class actor and brings so much depth to his roles. But you cannot judge anything from just the teaser. The actor has got so much depth in his performance. He must have gone very deep into this character. So, I would like to see the whole film and then comment. I’m expecting something very good from this film.”

He also addressed comparisons between the upcoming film and Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television classic Ramayan. He said, “People often overlook that our Ramayan spanned 78 episodes of 30–40 minutes each, while the film will run for just three to four hours. So, there will be a lot of differences, as we could go into a lot of detail in a show.”

About Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

A glimpse of Ramayana was first screened in the US and then unveiled in India, offering audiences a first look at the ambitious project. While the teaser received some criticism for its VFX, many were impressed by its scale and visuals. The film is scheduled to release in two parts, with the first instalment arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.

 
ranbir kapoor ramayana
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