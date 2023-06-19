Ramayan's Sunil Lahri shares his review of Adipurush, asks ‘Why will Raavan come on a bat?’ Watch

Sunil Lahri, well known for playing the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has given a thumbs down to Adipurush. The actor watched the film and shared his disappointment in a video on Instagram. He raised several questions, like why would Raavan come on a bat instead of a Pushpak Vimaan and why would Meghnad and Lakshman fight underwater. He has called the dialogues of the film ‘bekaar' (poor) and said that the makers should feel sorry for serving this to the audience and hurting their sentiments.

Sunil shares his review of Adipurush

Sunil Lahri has shared his views after watching Adipurush.

In the video posted on Monday, Sunil Lahri says in Hindi, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can't play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn't find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor)."

Sunil questions several scenes, lines

Raising several questions, he further added, "Can you imagine Hanumanji saying dialogues like ‘tel tere baap ka, kapda tere baap ka’? Or Meghnad will say, ‘abey chal nikal le’? Or Raavan will come on a bat instead of the Pushpak Vimaan? Or Meghnad and Lakshman will fight underwater? I am very sorry but I never expected this from a filmmaker of this calibre.”

A longer version of the video on a YouTube channel showed him saying, “We know what our culture is. You have played with the emotions of the public, the citizens of our country. You should feel sorry for this."

An Etimes report quoted Sunil as saying, "Ravan was the king of the most beautiful country. I don't know why they have shown him beating iron. He was the King of Trilok. Why was there a need to bring a fake Sita in the film? If they had told the story in a simple way, things would have been different. All the characters looked confused to me."

Sunil Lahri questions Om Raut's sensibility

Slamming the Adipurush director, he told the portal, “I thought Om Raut is a sensible director. He had all things available.” He also mentioned that when Ramayan was retelecast during the lockdown, the viewers connected with it and accepted the look, language and everything else. He also asked, “It looks like the director is very confused. I don't know why he made the film."

Adipurush has made a whopping ₹340 crore gross worldwide. It stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Devdutt Nage as Bajrang.

