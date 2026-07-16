Ramayana actor Addinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar end 15-year marriage, seek privacy and respect amid divorce

One of Marathi cinema's most admired couples, Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar, have announced that they are ending their marriage. The actors shared a joint statement on social media on July 16, confirming that they have mutually decided to separate after nearly 15 years together. They also emphasised that their daughter, Jizah, will continue to be at the centre of their lives as they co-parent her.

Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar confirm separation

Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar end 15-year marriage, promise to co-parent daughter Jizah.

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Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar have officially confirmed that they are ending their marriage. The couple, who first met on the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2006 before tying the knot in 2011, shared a joint statement on social media announcing that they have mutually decided to part ways. They also requested everyone to respect their privacy as they navigate this new chapter.

Their statement read, “To our friends, media, and well-wishers, After much thought and consideration, Urmilla Kanetkar and I, Addinath M. Kothare, have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as partners. While our journey as a couple has ended, our commitment to our daughter, Jizah, remains absolute. She is our utmost priority. We are happily and dedicatedly co-parenting her to ensure she grows up surrounded by love, security, and support.”

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{{^usCountry}} They added, “We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They added, “We hold the deepest mutual respect for one another and the years we shared. We are incredibly grateful to the media and the public for the immense love and support you have given us over the years, and we sincerely hope and pray that you will continue to bless us with the same as we step into this new chapter of our lives.” {{/usCountry}}

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“In this spirit, we kindly request our friends in the media and the public to respect our privacy. This will be our only statement on this matter, and we will not be commenting further. Thank you for your continued warmth and understanding,” the statement concluded.

Rumours had been circulating for months

For several months, rumours about trouble in Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar's marriage had been making headlines. Reports claiming that the two were living separately surfaced in late 2025, but the couple chose not to respond to the speculation at the time.

Urmila had briefly addressed the chatter in an earlier interview, saying she doesn't give importance to "toxic" conversations on social media. She also hinted that people shouldn't believe everything they read or hear online.

A relationship that began on a film set

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Adinath Kothare and Urmila Kanetkar's love story began on the sets of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 2006. The film, directed by Adinath's father Mahesh Kothare, was also Urmila's acting debut. The couple tied the knot in 2011. They welcomed their daughter, Jiza, seven years later in 2018. Urmila won audiences over with performances in films like Duniyadari, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and Ti Saddhya Kay Karte, besides taking up projects in Hindi and Telugu cinema. Adinath, on the other hand, continued to make his mark as both an actor and filmmaker, becoming one of the most recognised names in Marathi cinema.

What's next for Adinath Kothare?

Adinath Kothare has an exciting lineup ahead. He will be seen playing Bharat in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, while Hansal Mehta's Gandhi Talks is also among his upcoming projects.