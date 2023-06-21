Ramayana's Lakshman has high hopes from Kangana Ranaut's portrayal of Sita, actor reacts

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, said that he has full faith in actor Kangana Ranaut's The Incarnation Sita. In a new interview, Sunil also asked people not to 'mess with culture'. Following this, Kangana took to her Instagram and reacted to his comment. Kangana's reaction comes amid criticism of Adipurush, which is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut played Sita at the age of 12 in a school play)

Adipurush row

Sunil Lahri spoke about Kangana Ranaut as Sita in The Incarnation Sita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush has been facing heavy criticism over its dialogues, colloquial language and VFX. After facing backlash, Adipurush co-writer Manoj Muntashir shared that the film's team will revise the lines. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The movie released last week in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Sunil on Kangana's Sita

Speaking with Live Hindustan, Sunil Lahri said, "Mujhe Kangana ki film se puri umeed hai ki woh aesa kuch nahi karegi aur jo bhi karegi usse us chavi mein badhotri hi hogi. Baki dusre logo ke liye main kuch keh nahi sakta lekin apne tajurbe padh yeh advice dunga ki apne Sanskriti se khilwaad na karen (I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything like this and whatever she does it will only represent the character well. I can't comment on other people but my advice, as per my experience, is don't mess with culture)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana re-shared a post about the article.

Kangana's reaction

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Kangana re-shared a post about the article. Though she didn't caption it, Kangana added a series of folded hands emojis. She also tagged Sunil in her post.

Kangana in The Incarnation Sita

In 2021, it was announced that Kangana will essay the lead role of Sita in The Incarnation Sita. The film will be directed by Alaukik Desai. "What was a mirage, is now a clarity. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as SITA. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief," the director had then tweeted. Kangana had shared a screenshot of the tweet and said, “Thank you for this opportunity."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON