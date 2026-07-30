Ramayana trailer leaves celebs in awe: Bhumi Pednekar, Jackky Bhagnani, Zoya Akhtar and more shower praise

The wait is finally over. The highly awaited trailer of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released on July 30 at Brahma Muhurata, and it did not take long to get social media abuzz. Right from Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi's graceful portrayal as Goddess Sita to the intense performance of Yash as Ravana, the trailer has been generating buzz online. It was not long after the release that some of the biggest names in the industry gave their opinions on the film.

What are the celebrities saying

Celebrities can't stop talking about the Ramayana trailer.

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Bhumi Pednekar was among the first to praise the trailer. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “This is magnificent A A A Really looking forward to watching this. Ramayana is going to be a global spectacle.”

Bhumi Pednekar via Instagram.

Jackky Bhagnani, whose wife Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanakha in the film, also celebrated the trailer's release with a heartfelt Instagram story. He wrote, “Congratulations to my elder brother @iamnamitmalhotra and @niteshtiwari22 sir on bringing this epic vision to life! So incredibly proud of you guys! #RanbirKapoor, @saipallavi.senthamarai, and @thenameisyash are absolutely phenomenal. What a stellar cast! And a huge shoutout to my gorgeous wife Ca rakulpreet owning the screen as Surpanakha! So proud of you, love! Everyone, go watch the #Ramayana trailer now!”

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Jackky Bhagnani via Instagram.

{{^usCountry}} Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to Karan Johar's Instagram post featuring the trailer. With Dharma Productions distributing the film in North India, she simply commented, "Karan, can't wait." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reacted to Karan Johar's Instagram post featuring the trailer. With Dharma Productions distributing the film in North India, she simply commented, "Karan, can't wait." {{/usCountry}}

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Producer Guneet Monga also shared her excitement, writing, "Incredible." Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is married to director Nitesh Tiwari, dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

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Singer-actor Gippy Grewal cheered for Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the film, and wrote, "@ravidubey2312 bro. Really happy for you."

Ravi Dubey's wife, actor Sargun Mehta, also shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Achchai ka yug aata hai , aaj dekh bhi liya. INDIAN CINEMA for the WORLD. JAI SHRI RAM Yeh Hai Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh (An era of goodness is dawning; we witnessed it today. Indian cinema for the world. Jai Shri Ram—this marks the beginning of the era of Rama)."

Naveen Polishetty, who earlier worked with Nitesh Tiwari in Chhichhore, wrote, “Epic. What a journey on this film. Mad respect @niteshtiwari22 sir.”

What the trailer shows

The trailer begins with Yash's Ravana dominating his kingdom. He shows his power and menacing avatar. Then, the story moves on to see Lord Vishnu take the guise of Lord Rama. Arun Govil stars as King Dashrath and introduces Rama, who promises to protect humans at the expense of his life. The trailer then shows the important events of Ramayana including the marriage between Rama and Sita, their 14 years' period of exile, and Sita's kidnapping. The trailer's pivotal scene comes when Lord Rama tells Lakshman that he will do everything to rescue Sita, by saying, “If Ravana is the king of three worlds, then he will have to face his death in the three worlds.”

About the film

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Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4000 crore, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The first part of the two-film saga is set for a worldwide release on November 8 during the Diwali festival, while the second chapter is scheduled to arrive in 2027.