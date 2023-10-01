Ranbir Kapoor cuts down his acting fees by half for Animal, is charging 30-35 crore: Report

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser, which dropped recently, grabbed attention and was trending on social media. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, to do justice to the grand vision of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and due to the delays in post-production, the cost of the film significantly went up. Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly reduced his acting fees for Animal to improve the production standard of the film. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor suits up in Animal poster

Ranbir shall have profit share if Animal does well

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal teaser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the portal, Ranbir Kapoor's prevailing market value is around ₹70 crore per film. To support the makers of Animal, Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir has reportedly cut his acting fees by over 50 per cent. As per Pinkvilla sources, Ranbir Kapoor is ‘charging an upfront fee of ₹30-35 crore’ for Animal.

The amount of fees reduced by the actor has reportedly been ‘spent on improving the production value’ of his gangster drama. Ranbir Kapoor shall have a share in the profits, if money is made on the film, which at this point looks very likely, added the portal.

About Animal

On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teaser begins with Ranbir and Rashmika’s characters talking about having children. He tells her to ask him about anything and he will be 'honest', but she cannot talk about his father. The video shows the troubled relationship of Ranbir with his father, Anil Kapoor.

Reaction to Animal teaser

Many praised Bobby Deol's scene in the teaser. The actor appeared bare-chested for a couple of seconds towards the end of the teaser. Esha Deol also gave Bobby a shout-out and called the teaser 'epic'.

Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, while Bobby is Dharmendra's son from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur. Taking to Instagram Stories, Esha had reshared the Animal teaser posted by Bobby Deol, and she wrote, "Wait for the last shot (fire and okay hand emojis)...

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON