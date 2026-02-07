Ranbir Kapoor admits he was always playing ‘lover boy’ characters, credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga for seeing him in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry since his debut with Saawariya in 2007. Some of his notable films include Barfi, Tamasha, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani and Sanju. Fans saw him in a different avatar in Animal, where he led an action-packed revenge saga. Both Ranbir and Sandeep interacted with an audience after the screening of Animal in Japan, ahead of its release on February 13. During the interaction, Ranbir credited the director for offering him a character that was very different from the roles he had played so far in his career. Ranbir Kapoor played the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.

What Ranbir said Talking about the film and saying yes to a role like Rannvijay in Animal, Ranbir said, “I must credit Sandeep for seeing me in a character like this. As was mentioned, I was always playing the lover boy, coming-of-age characters. But when I heard Animal, when Sandeep narrated it to me, I found the character extremely scary for an actor like me to approach. But with a lot of confidence from the director's side, I think that instilled confidence in me too.”

Speaking of his character, Ranbir added, “I think he is someone who is protective. He is volatile, deeply emotional, and will take extreme measures to protect his family. I think that is an emotion we can connect with in any part of the world. Whenever Animal was released all over the world, we really got that response; people really connected with the family story. That is what really excited me as an actor.”

About Animal In Animal, Ranbir played Ranvijay Vijay Singh, a man shaped by childhood trauma inflicted by his emotionally distant father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. The hyper-violent action drama continues as Ranvijay plots revenge after an assassination attempt on his father. Bobby Deol played the antagonist, while Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri played key roles. The film crossed the ₹900 crore mark at the box office, becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

A sequel to the film, Animal Park, is also in the works.